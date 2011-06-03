Drake Talks Getting Jumped, First Pay Check From Dr. Dre [Video]

Drake Recalls First Fight, First Pay Check From Dr. Dre

In a recent one on one interview with English soccer player Rio Ferdinand for #5 Magazine, Young Money capo Drake revealed some interesting information about himself including the tale of the tape on his first fight.

“It wasn’t much of a fight, I got my A$$ whooped,” said Drizzy. “I got jumped.”

The rapper also retells intimate details about his most memorable adolescent kiss saying,

“We kissed on the roof of my mom’s old house. It was like some real romantic Shyte.”

The rapper even recalled that the first rap check he ever received was from Dr. Dre for $10k. For what, you ask?

“Just being there,” said Drake.

As previously reported, Nicki Minaj was also featured in #5 Magazine where she was declared the ‘Queen of New York’ and admitted that she’d never let anyone she knows become a rapper.

Check out the rest of the interview where ‘Mr Thank Me Later’ reveals his latest car and sneaker purchases.