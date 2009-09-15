Patrick Swayze Leaves Mark On Hip-Hop

Patrick Swayze, who has been battling his pancreatic cancer, can finally rest peacefully as he died on Monday at the age of 57. Leaving family and friends, the actor has left classic films such as Dirty Dancing and Ghost, a film which has been especially embraced by the Hip-Hop community.

Due to the magnitude of the film Ghost, in the rap world, the actor’s last name has been turned into slang as artists have routinely been using the phrase “I’m Swayze” in their rhymes, which basically means I’m ghost or leaving.

Artists such as Method Man, CL Smooth, Young Jeezy and Notorious B.I.G. have adapted the actor’s name as metaphors for some of their lyrics.

“That’s why I bust back, it don’t phase me/ When he drop, take his glock, and I’m Swayze” – The Notorious B.I.G. “Runnin’ (Dying to Live)

Swayze has also featured himself in music videos as he was the cop that made the arrest of Ja Rule and investigated Murder Inc. in his video for “Murder Reigns”.

“R.I.P. Pat Swayze,” Ja Rule via Twitter. “he did murder reigns vid wit me…”

According to his publicist Annett Wolf, Swayze died at home with his family by his side. The actor fought his cancer for 20 months, after being diagnosed with the terminal illness in January of 2008.

Even with the illness, he continued to fight valiantly has he worked on his television series The Beast , which he filmed while undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Filming for the series, he opted out of using painkillers as he felt that it would take away from his overall performance.

Although unintentional, his presence is unmistakable in the Hip-Hop realm. As the actor now lays down to rest he will be remembered for the impact and footprint that he has left for the music. On that note, I’m Swayze.

R.I.P. Patrick Swayze