Jill Scott, Chris Brown, Alicia Keys To Perform At BET Awards; Patti Labelle, Steve Harvey Honored

Patti LaBelle, Steve Harvey honored at BET Awards

Chris Brown is enjoying all the F.A.M.E he can handle as he leads all nominees at this year’s BET Awards with six. The blonde crooner is also scheduled to perform on the show airing Sunday June 26th hosted by comedian Kevin Hart.

The lineup also includes Alicia Keys and Jill Scott while Patti Labelle and Steve Harvey are receiving the Lifetime Achievement and Humanitarian Awards respectively.

Held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the BET Awards have managed to step up every year and produce some notable moments. Hopefully this year won’t disappoint.