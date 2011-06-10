J.Cole Pays Homage To 2Pac And Biggie At Bonnaroo Festival [Video]

J. Cole Pays Tribute to Tupac and Biggie at Bonnaroo [Video]

J.Cole added a twist to his performance at the first day of the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee as he pointed out that rock bands get to cover their favorite artists so “why the f**k can’t we do that?”

Cole then spit a couple of minutes of Tupac Shakur’s “I Ain’t Mad At Cha” while the audience joined in.

The Carolina emcee also showed The Notorious B.I.G some love as he flipped “Higher” from his Friday Night Lights mixtape to fit The Isley Brothers “Between The Sheets” reminiscent of the classic “Big Poppa.”

Peep both of the songs below.