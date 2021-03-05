The Air Max 90 “Bacon” To Release on Air Max Day [Photod]

Is it us or is Nike really dropping a lot of food-themed sneaker collaborations as of late? From the Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Dunkys” to their SB “TurDUNKen“‘s, the swoosh brand’s really been cooking up some interesting ideas in their kitchen and are once again serving up something for the foodies of the sneaker world.

Their latest food-inspired creation comes by way of the Air Max 90 “Bacon” courtesy of the OG collab via Dave’s Quality Meats (of course). The meat-inspired colorway features a “Sail/Sheen/Straw/Medium Brown” color combination that resembles, well, bacon. Explaining that it took him three to four months to decide on what he wanted his collaboration to look like, Dave says he found himself starving and hit up a local bodega for a bacon, eggs, and cheese sandwich. That’s when it dawned on him, “everybody loves bacon.”

The man must not have any Muslim, vegetarian or vegan homies. Just sayin.’ No shots.

Regardless of how some people may feel, he mushed on with his idea and eventually crafted some “Bacon” Air Max 90’s that carnivores and hypebeasts will certainly be hungry for come release day.

The “Bacon 90″‘s are set to release on Air Max Day, March 26th for a retail price of $140.

Check out Dave talk about his creation below and let us know if you’ll be copping some bacon come Air Max Day 2021.