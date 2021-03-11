Jora Smith “Addicted,” Bankroll Freddie ft. Young Dolph “Rich Off Grass Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard anything from the up and coming UK songstress, Jora Smith, and though she’s three years removed from her debut album, Lost & Found, she’s ready to get back in the game and demand your attention.

Today the stunning crooner from across the pond comes through with some new visuals to “Addicted” where she demonstrates that no matter what look she’s rockin,’ she’s going to keep ya staring at her. She is type murda though.

Back in the states Bankroll Freddie and Young Dolph roll hard and turn up on the stoop with their peoples in their clip to “Rich Off Grass Remix.” Bubbling trees getting paper like that these days?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Peso Peso and Fenix Flexin, The Hoodies, and more.

JORA SMITH – “ADDICTED”

BANKROLL FREDDIE FT. YOUNG DOLPH “RICH OFF GRASS REMIX”

PESO PESO & FENIX FLEXIN – “FAST 10”

THE HOODIES – “DON’T MAKE IT HOT”

GUAPDAD 4000 FT. P-LO – “SHE WANNA”

ERIC BELLINGER & HITMAKA – “SERIOUS”

YOUNG DEJI – “24 HOURS”