RAGU: Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah & Raekwon Is The Next Verzuz

The next Verzuz battle is going to be a Wu-Tang Clan celebration, son. Ghostface Killah and Raekwon will be engaging in a friendly battle, and it goes down on Saturday, March 20.

“Let’s take it back to the streets!!” reads the caption of the announcement on the official Verzuz social account. “@Raekwon vs @RealGhostFacekillah. Wu vs Wu. Drop some [fire] if you’re ready for this! Tune in for the EPIC showdown on Saturday, March 20th at 5pm PT/8pm ET LIVE on @VerzuzTV or in the @Triller app. #VERZUZ @licataawine @superfeminaent #WuTangForever.”

Recently, it was announced that VERZUZ had been purchased by Triller, thus Timbaland and Swizz Beatz secured the bag.

“This is a momentous occasion not only for Verzuz and Triller but the music business as a whole,” said Swizz in a statement to Billboard. “By putting Verzuz in the Triller Network ecosystem and expanding the Verzuz brand to be side by side with the powerful Triller app, we will be able to continue to grow and evolve the music business as a whole, as we have been doing. To have partners in Triller who share our vision, specifically to celebrate and elevate the amazing artists who continue to shape culture around the world and give the consumer more direct access, is game changing.”

As for the next showdown, you can guarantee the walk down musical memory lane will inevitably lead to more calls for Rae and Ghost to drop a proper RAGU aka “Rae and Ghost United” album. Long considered Wu-Tang Clan’s EPMD, the vets have a full clip of classics under their belts, including Rae’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… and Ghost’s Supreme Clientele.

Be sure to clear your schedules for Saturday, March 20, 8pm ET.