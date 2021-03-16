Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Accused of “Glorifying Prostitution” Following “WAP” Grammy Performance

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This should come as no surprise, but Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy performance has ruffled some feathers.

The two Hip-Hop artists didn’t hold back during their performance of their pearl-clutching single “WAP,” blessing the viewers with senses-tantalizing choreography while still keeping it safe enough that CBS wouldn’t get fined. Unfortunately, some people didn’t enjoy Thee Stallion and Bardi celebrating their WAPS’s power on The Grammys stage.

As seen on The Wrap, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation called out the two rappers’ performance, specifically accusing Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B of “glorifying prostitution.” In a headass statement, Dawn Hawkins, the Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the group, went as far as to say that the leader of the hotties and Bardi’s performance “cut from a hardcore pornography film,” and that CBS should not have allowed it despite the song’s popularity.

“Prostitution and stripping are never empowering for women, as they set up systems that exploit and oppress women,” the alleged statement reads. “CBS has contributed to furthering the sexual exploitation of women and contributed to the ‘normalization’ of porn culture.”

Tucker Carlson and edgeless coonservative Candace Owens didn’t waste any time speaking about the Grammys performance on Carlson’s trash Fox News show. Cardi B happily shared the hate and celebrated that her song and performance made it on the “news channel.”

Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap https://t.co/g7AX947RMb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Since its release, “WAP” has had conservative snowflakes in their feelings, calling out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for the song’s suggestive lyrics. The Bronx rapper, of course, didn’t back down and called out the haters of the song numerous times. Well, we already know Auntie Maxine is here for “WAP,” and that’s all that should really matter in the end.

Photo: CBS Photo Archive / Getty