Eminem Makes First Bonnaroo Appearance [Photos]

Following performances from Lil Wayne, Big Boi, and Wiz Khalifa, Eminem capped off a hip-hop-heavy lineup at Bonnaroo with his debut appearance at the festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Although Eminem may have gave a false impression when he started of with a chant leading people to believe Lil Wayne may of joined him on stage,

“It’s been a minute since I been to the South. Did y’all miss us or what? When I say Wayne, ya’ll say Weezy!”

He did, however, trade verses with fellow Detroit MC Royce Da 5’9” during a Bad Meets Evil set that included their newest song “Lighters” as lighters and cell phones ignited the night.

Finishing with some classics including “Lose Yourself,” Eminem gave a performance that surely won’t be forgoetten.

Peep the video below to see Eminem open his set and peep the page #’s to see pictures from the performance.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »