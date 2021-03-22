HomeNews

Phife Dawg ft. Busta Rhymes & Redman “Nutshell Pt. 2,” Pooh Shiesty ft. Gucci Mane “Ugly” & More | Daily Visuals 3.22.21

Phife Dawg's memory lives on and Pooh Shiesty got some killer women. Today's Daily Visuals.

HipHopWired Featured Video
Phife

Source: press handout / Phife

Today marks 5 years since the Hip-Hop culture lost an icon in A Tribe Called Quest’s one and only, Phife Dawg and while we still mourn the “5 Foot Freak,” we can continue to celebrate his life through a posthumous visual.

Today Hip-Hop heads got blessed with the release of the Busta Rhymes and Redman assisted clip to “Nutshell Pt. 2” in which we once again see a living and breathing and spitting bars in a diner like it was back in the day. Busta and Red join in later on and get busy like it was the late 90’s again. Rest in Power, King.

Down South Pooh Shiesty got himself quite the crew as he links up with Gucci Mane for the visual to “Ugly” which features a gang of beautiful women who are gooned out with ski masks and guns like they’re ready to set it off. Kinda hard to beef with a sexy crew like that. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Too $hort featuring OG Charlie Frank$$$, Pooh Shiesty featuring Gucci Mane, and more.

PHIFE DAWG FT. BUSTA RHYMES & REDMAN – “NUTSHELL PT. 2”

POOH SHIESTY FT. GUCCI MANE – “UGLY”

LIL TJAY, POLO G & FIVIO FOREIGN – “HEADSHOT”

TOO $HORT FT. OG CHARLIE FRANK$$$ – “YOUNG THANG”

PRICE – “BAD DREAMS”

RONIN GRAY – “GET DOWN”

Daily Visuals

