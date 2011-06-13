Cash Money Records Sued AGAIN, This Time Over Illegal Use Of Sample

Lil Wayne and Birdman Targets of New Lawsuit

No, it is not Groundhog Day, Cash Money Records has been threatened with litigation once again, according to reports by AllHipHop.com.

This time Bridgeport Music filed a lawsuit in Central District of California Western division Friday (June 10) accusing Birdman and Lil Wayne of illegally using a sample on the 2006 album Like Father, Like Son.

Bridgeports says the song in question, “You and Your Folks, Me and My Folks” off Funkadelic’s 1971 LP Maggot Brain was used without permission on the Birdman and Weezy track “Army Gunz.”

Cash Money and Young Money Records continue to rack up the lawsuits. Dallas production duo Play-N-Skillz filed a lawsuit against YMCM last week as well, claiming they were stiffed out of $1 million in royalties for production on Tha Carter III.

Also last week, David Kirkwood filed suit claiming he is owed $1.5 million in royalties for his work on TCIII.

At least three other producers, Jim Jonsin, Deezle and Bangladesh have claimed they haven’t been paid royalties for work done on Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III.