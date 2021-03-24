Desiigner “Amen,” Young M.A “Ooouuuvie” & More | Daily Visuals 3.24.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After years of being unhappy on Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music record label, Desiigner was finally granted his freedom and though he’s been quiet since getting his walking papers today the Brooklyn rapper looks to reclaim the buzz he enjoyed during his “Panda” days.

Today the BK representative comes through with some new work in the visuals to “Amen” where he politics in a crazy fancy mansion and styles in some minks that would impress one fur aficionado known as Safaree. D even had his Timbs matching his fur so you know he New York boujee.

Keeping the vibe in Brooklyn, Young M.A hop’s on CJ’s “Whoopty” instrumental and gave it some of her own and styles hard for her clip to “Ooouuuvie.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Trae Tha Truth featuring Mysonne and Black Thought, Big Lex, and more.

DESIIGNER – “AMEN”

YOUNG M.A – “OOOUUUVIE”

TRAE THA TRUTH & MYSONNE FT. BLACK THOUGHT – “LYRICAL CYPHER”

2DEE FT. XCLUSIVE & JADAKISS – “WE OUTSIDE”

BIG LEX – “BAD B*TCH”

DESTO DUBB FT. DCG SHUN, DCG BSAVV & DCG MSAVV – “WHOLE LOTTA”