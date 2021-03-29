Man Suspected Of King Von Murder Goes Free On $100K Bond

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Quando Rondo associate Lul Tim has been named the chief suspect in the shooting death of Chicago rapper King Von and is now free on bond. Tim, real name Timothy Leeks, posted a $100,000 bond over the weekend, and the video of his release has gone wide on social media.

In a report from XXL, Lul Tim posted the bond last Friday (March 26) and was released on Saturday (March 27) with supporters recording the moment as he walked free from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Ga.

According to press statements made by Atlanta Police officials, Leeks apparently will be fitted with an ankle monitor but other details surrounding his release have been kept under wraps.

Leeks was charged four months ago in connection with the fatal shooting of King Von after a November 2020 altercation between Rondo and Von’s camps outside an Atlanta nightclub turned violent. Leeks was also wounded in the exchange as well and remained hospitalized for two weeks before being sent to the Fulton County Jail.

On social media, Quando Rondo celebrated the release of Leeks and has made mention of the shooting incident in a song. Further, the Atlanta rapper said in so many terms that King Von’s death was not a situation he was in control of and other reports say that sources believe that his side was acting in self-defense.

Photo: Getty