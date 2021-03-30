HHW Gaming: Latest ‘Call of Duty’ Update Will Be Kind on Your Hard Drive Thanks To This New Feature

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

When Activision usually announces the latest Call of Duty season update, gamers are usually excited to prospect for new features coming to the game. Still, it comes with the huge caveat that it’s going to eat up all of your hard drive space. This latest update looks to tackle that troublesome issue.

As part of its Call of Duty season 2 reloaded update, Treyarch announced it would be reducing the overall file size of both Warzone and Modern Warfare across various platforms by more than 30GB and over 10GB. This news will come as a relief to Call of Duty fans who have seemingly have to constantly figure out what games they need to delete to free up space for massive updates.

The latest update, which includes data optimization perks, is still large at 7.4GB to 14.18GB for Black Ops Cold War and 52GB to 57.8GB for Warzone. The season 2 reloaded upgrade will allow players to choose which game modes they want while removing the ones they don’t play. But, to still play Campaign, Multiplayer, and Special Ops, you will have to reinstall the optimized content packs, which already sounds like a massive headache.

But here is a breakdown of the file sizes:

PS4/PS5: 10.9GB (Warzone) / 30.6GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

Xbox One/Series X/S: 14.2GB (Warzone) / 33.6GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

PC: 11.8GB (Warzone) / 30.6GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

As far as what’s new coming to the game, players can look forward to several new multiplayer maps coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Miami Strike (6v6), Mansion (2v2 and 3v3), and Golova, which are now accessible in multi-team modes. There also new modes to enjoy, like Multi-team Hardpoint, which introduces a larger, squad-based take on Hardpoint by allowing 10 squads of four against to battle each other. Miami Strike and Satellite maps will now join the Prop Hunt’s rotation of multiplayer maps.

The latest update will see some weapon tuning and gunsmith features and a new Zombies region and outbreak objective. You can take a deep dive into the new updates by head reading Activision’s official blog and checking out the trailer below.

Photo: Activision/Treyarch