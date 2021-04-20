Jordan Brand Unveils Zion Williamson Signature Shoe, The Zion 1 [Photos]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Zion Williamson is proving to be every bit the beast he was projected to be when he was drafted first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, but can the man carry the Jordan Brand to new heights on his broad shoulders?

Today (April 20) Jordan Brand revealed the long-awaited debut of Zion Williamson’s first signature sneaker, The Zion 1. Draped in a black-and-white colorway, The Zion 1 silhouette was constructed specifically for Zion’s brolic physical degree to ensure he didn’t bust out of the seams like he did in the Nike PG 2.5’s. At 285 pounds of muscle and freakish speed, y’all know Nike was going to create some next level ish.

“We knew that one of Zion’s main inspirations for the look of the shoe was superhero armor. But when we thought about an icon or symbol that could clearly draw out the shoe’s benefits, the “Z” made perfect sense to us,” said Vianney de Montgolfier, Senior Footwear Designer, Jordan Sport in a statement. “It’s the letter for speed, it has the base for power, and it’s maybe the most distinguishable letter in the alphabet. There’s nothing else like it.”

The Zion 1 is set to drop on April 23 and will come in a variety of flavors for fans who like to change up their outfits out on the basketball court in the following weeks. A collection of gear for the court and the streets was also unveiled.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair when they become available in the coming days and weeks.