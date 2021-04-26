Jay-Z Talks Legacy, Family & DMX In Rare Interview With ‘The Sunday Times’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z remains the top dog when it comes to Hip-Hop culture and though he’s not ruling the summers with music as he once did in the late ’90s and early ’00s, the man is a living icon who’s earned all the respect in the world.

Recently, Hip-Hop’s first billionaire gave a rare interview to United Kingdon publication The Sunday Times where he opened up about a bevy of subjects including the power of social media, how he wants to be remembered, and those rumors about him and Bey paying $10 million for DMX’s masters to give to X’s 17 children.

“No one has bought Earl’s masters,” Jay finally stated. “Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral. If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.”

Damn! We were lowkey hoping the rumor was true as it would’ve been an incredible gesture to X and his many children. Things like this really make you wonder where the rumor begin and who started them. Probably one of those folks Swizz Beatz was talking about during the memorial service.

Like the rest of the world, Jay found himself holed up during the pandemic with his family and while many became frustrated, angry, and tired with the new normal, Hov found a lesson in our new world.

“If anything came from this, it’s that we have to recognize that we’re all connected. It’s a metaphor for how connected we are,” Jay-Z said.

If only more people would realize that, things would be much better off. But nah, Society seems as divided as ever with things as simple as putting on masks having become politicized thanks to you know who.

Reflecting on his illustrious career and how successful he’s been since coming into the rap game in the ’90s, Jay knows he’s become a household name and hopes to be remembered fondly when it’s all said and done.

“I’m not beyond ego, right? Hopefully, they speak of me [with] the names of Bob Marley and all the greats. But that’s not for me to say,” Jay added.

Real talk, Jay’s already revered as a music icon whose legend will only grow as the years pass us by. Tackling social-political issues and helping those in need where he can only further propel him into deity territory. The man might-could one day find himself calling the shots from the Oval Office. We mean, if Trump could do it…

Read the rest of the interview HERE

Photo: Getty