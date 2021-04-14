Jay-Z, Nas & Diddy Co-Sign Ray McGuire For Mayor of New York City

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With Bill de Blasio’s tumultuous time as the Mayor of New York City coming to an end this November, many interesting candidates have thrown their hats in the mayoral race including the likes of Maya Wiley, Andrew Yang, and Ray McGuire.

With the Democratic primaries for Mayor of New York City just a few months away, some of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars have made up their mind on which candidate they want to see lead the city that never sleeps for the next few years and that man is Ray McGuire. Jay-Z, P. Diddy and Nas have decided that they want to see Citigroup’s former global co-head of investment banking executive take the helm of New York City’s Chief Executive and in a new rollout video in support of McGuire’s mayoral run, the three Hip-Hop icons put their stamp of approval on Ray’s candidacy.

In a campaign video featuring New York heavyweights such as Jay, Nas, Diddy, and Steve Stoute (didn’t Diddy…) expressed the reasons they felt New York needs change and why they think Ray McGuire is the man for the job.

“Somewhere along the line the ball got dropped,” Nas says. “And it’s all about a racial divide – well, we the most diverse city in the world.”

Jay-Z shared a similar sentiment saying “People came here to make magic… That’s what we have to protect.”

Couple that with support from Diddy, Angie Martinez and Steve Stoute (Diddy did it, b), and it seems like Ray McGuire might well be on his way to being the next Mayor of New York City if the culture has anything to say about it.

Not to be outdone, Andrew Yang has secured a co-sign from former Ruff Ryder and fellow Asian representative, MC Jin to help him appeal to the Hip-Hop culture. Yeah, Ray got it on this front. Just sayin.’

Check out the video of Ray McGuire’s Hip-Hop endorsements below and let us know if this is the man you want running New York City come 2022.