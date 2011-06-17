Jay-Z, Usher, Diddy Make Forbes’ Highest Paid Musicians List

Jay-Z, Usher, Diddy Make Forbes List

Mega music makers Jay-Z and Usher are two of the urban artists who made Forbes’ list of highest paid musicians.

With elite company like company like rockers U2, Elton John and Bon Jovi, Jigga and Ursher were two of five hip hop and R&B artists to make the prestigious list. Usher landed at the #12 spot after raking in $46 million last calendar. Jay-Z came in at #17 earning $37 million.

Diddy, Beyonce, old school rockers AC/DC, country singer Tim McGraw and British rock band Muse all tied for the #18 spot bringing in $35 million. Rihanna took up the 25th and final spot earning $29 million over the last 12 months.