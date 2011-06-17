Rick Ross Wants To Sign DMX? [Photos]

DMX Talks Maybach Music Group

Will DMX be the next addition to Rick Ross’ steadily growing Maybach Music Group roster?

According to a recent DMX interview with Vibe.com, a Rick Ross and DMX venture could be a possibility.

Via Vibe.com:

VIBE: You got major labels interested?

DMX: Yeah. Actually, Rick Ross’ peoples wrote me a letter while I was in here.

What!

Yeah like ‘Yo we got a home for you. We’ll pick you up in a limo. Just come to Miami. Just come, we got you.’

Oh wow, have you thought about that?

I’m thinking about it. It was a good feeling. I respect him as an artist, and I would like to work with him. But he got the whole Illuminati thing going on. I got fans who write me like ‘I’m glad you’re not a part of that.’ And I don’t know what it’s really about entirely. So it might be like a good thing.

That’s crazy man. Because I don’t know if you heard but right now Rick Ross is on fire. Maybach Music Group signed up a whole bunch of people. Wale, Pill–and they’re really doing it man. That would be a crazy power move if you guys joined up.

Yeah. I have respect for him and he expressed interest that he wanted to work with me while I was out. So I definitely want do a song with him, but I don’t know about the record label thing. I would have to see what his camp is like and feel people out. I’m not the average artist.