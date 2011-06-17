Rick Ross Wants To Sign DMX? [Photos]

DMX Talks Maybach Music Group
Will DMX be the next addition to Rick Ross’ steadily growing Maybach Music Group roster?
According to a recent DMX interview with Vibe.com, a Rick Ross and DMX venture could be a possibility.
Via Vibe.com:
VIBE: You got major labels interested?
DMX: Yeah. Actually, Rick Ross’ peoples wrote me a letter while I was in here.
What!
Yeah like ‘Yo we got a home for you. We’ll pick you up in a limo. Just come to Miami. Just come, we got you.’
Oh wow, have you thought about that?
I’m thinking about it. It was a good feeling. I respect him as an artist, and I would like to work with him. But he got the whole Illuminati thing going on. I got fans who write me like ‘I’m glad you’re not a part of that.’ And I don’t know what it’s really about entirely. So it might be like a good thing.
That’s crazy man. Because I don’t know if you heard but right now Rick Ross is on fire. Maybach Music Group signed up a whole bunch of people. Wale, Pill–and they’re really doing it man. That would be a crazy power move if you guys joined up.
Yeah. I have respect for him and he expressed interest that he wanted to work with me while I was out. So I definitely want do a song with him, but I don’t know about the record label thing. I would have to see what his camp is like and feel people out. I’m not the average artist.
DMX’s comments about Rick Ross and Illuminati are hilarious, and he was probably dead serious.
The full interview will be posted on Vibe.com next week.