Cee-Lo Addresses Homophobic Accusations

Cee-Lo Green is trying to set things straight, after accusations suggesting the singer/rapper was homophobic, following a controversial tweet from earlier this week.

Green cleared the air yesterday and denied having any anti-gay views after many on twitter accused the singer of being discriminatory to homosexuals.

The Voice coach Cee Lo Green has recently come under fire for a tweet he sent to a music critic that some have interpreted as anti-gay.

“Apologies gay community!” Green tweets. “What was homophobic about that? I said I was guessing he [was] gay which is fine but its nice to [know] what u think of me.” “Nakia and Vicki ‘Team Cee Lo’ are proudly gay and are [my] greatest assets!” he continues. “I’m no bigot or homophobic. [It’s] all a very big misunderstanding.

Cee-Lo’s apology came after offending many with the tweet,