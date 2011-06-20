Jay-Z And Will Smith On The Set Of Men In Black 3 [Photos]

Jay-Z Visits Will Smith on The Set Of “Men In Black 3”

Rap mogul Jay-Z was on the set of Will Smith’s upcoming film Men In Black 3.

The two multimillionaire entertainers were seen conversing and laughing on set, and we’re assuming they were plotting a way to make even more millions than they already have.

According to Daily Mail:

During filming Will also received a visit on set from rapper Jay-Z. The chart-topper – real name Shawn Carter – was spotted laughing and joking with the star as they filmed scenes for the blockbuster in New York’s Battery Park. Will recently announced that Jay-Z is teaming up with his production company Overbrook Entertainment to develop and produce films. It is rumored that the pair will work together on a revamped version of the Broadway hit “Annie,” with Willow Smith in the title role.

Also, Will Smith’s daugther Willow Smith is signed to Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation.

Men In Black 3 began filming in November 2010, and is scheduled for release in May 2012.

