50 Cent Penning Anti-Bullying Novel

50 Cent Working On Anti Bullying Novel

Rapper 50 Cent is linking up with Penguin Young Readers Group to pen a fiction novel with an anti-bullying theme.

The semi- autobiographical book entitled, Playground, is scheduled to his shelves January 2012, according to the Associated Press.

This will be Fif’s third try at authorship.

Te hip hop mogul has penned two previous books; the memoir From Pieces To Weight and The 50th Law with 40 Laws of Power creator Robert Green.