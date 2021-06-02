DMX ft. Griselda “Hood Blues,” Lil Baby & Lil Durk “Voice Of The Heroes” & More | Daily Visuals 6.2.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a second since the shocking death of beloved Hip-Hop legend, DMX, and though he died before the release of his latest project, Exodus, luckily we’ve gotten a new visual for the album’s first single.

For the Griselda assisted visuals to “Hood Blues,” fans get to see the four men lay down their verses in the booth with a 50-year-old Dark Man X summoning that dog in him to bark all over the mic. Rest In Power, Legend.

Back on the block Lil Baby and Lil Durk remind everyone of the everyday struggle that’s lived in our communities and for their clip to “Voice of The Heroes” get on the rooftop to make it rain on the community for the love of the hood.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Mama, YG & Mozzy featuring G Herbo, and more.

DMX FT. GRISELDA – “HOOD BLUES”

LIL BABY & LIL DURK – “VOICE OF THE HEROES”

LIL MAMA – “LEMON PEPPER FREESTYLE”

YG & MOZZY FT. G HERBO – “DANGEROUS”

BOOKA600 – “APART”

YN JAY – “ASHTRAY”

ORLANDO BROWN – “SMILED ON ME”