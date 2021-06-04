Roddy Ricch “Late At Night,” Kodak Black “Don’t Leave Me” & More | Daily Visuals 6.4.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fresh off of 6 Grammy nominations and a few iHeartRadio Music Awards, Roddy Ricch returns to the music scene with some new work that’s sure to have his hardcore fans swooning all weekend long and beyond.

In his latest visuals to “Late At Night,” the double-R finds himself going back to the 80’s after riding a Ferris wheel before turning into a werewolf (a la Thriller) on his date, Karrueche Tan. Dope cut and cool video.

Kodak Black meanwhile has been exercising his vocal range himself as of late and for his clip to “Don’t Leave Me” finds himself all in his feelings and shows off how he spoils that very special woman in his life with tennis, dinner, and ice.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Boosie Badazz featuring Dee Rogers, Drakeo The Ruler, and more.

RODDY RICCH – “LATE AT NIGHT”

KODAK BLACK – “DON’T LEAVE ME”

BOOSIE BADAZZ FT. DEE ROGERS – “CLUTCHIN”

DRAKEO THE RULER – “HANG WITH THE OPPS”

DDG & OG PARKER FT. TYLA YAWEH – “HAKUNA MATATA”

G4 BOYZ FT. G4CHOPPA – “SBA JOB”