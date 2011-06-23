CLOSE
R&Beef: Singers Who’ve Gotten Their Thuggin On [PHOTOS]

When rappers beef, it usually ends in a  fight or even a shootout.

However when R&B cats beef, the end result is usually somewhere between twitter smiley faces and radio appearance where they state everything is “cool.”

While there may not be a lot of action that results from R&B beef, it is entertaining to think what if these R&B “beefs” really did result in an all out brawl?

Peep the page #’s below to revisit some classic R&B beefs and who we think would win in a fight if these beefs were actually beefs!

