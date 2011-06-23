Publicist Defends DMX Story, Says Maybach Music Offer Might Be Untrue

Nati Celebrity Services Stands By DMX Story

A publicist for Nati Celebrity Services is speaking out to defend his company after a DMX interview was released seemingly questioning his company’s credibility.

As previously reported the PR firm and talent agency sent out a press release claiming that the rapper was engaged to model Yadira Borrego and working towards a reality TV show.

On Wednesday however, VIBE released an interview with Dark Man X who quickly put engagement rumors to rest.

VIBE:”X, I also heard that you have a new fiancée, model Yadira Borrego. Is that correct?

DMX: No! We absolutely were living together, and at one time we were engaged. But um, no[…]Don’t have me looking stupid in the streets. You running around saying ‘I’m DMX’s fiancée’ but you up in the motherFawking club, every motherFawking night. Come on! I don’t get down like that. I’m a King. Regardless of what I’ve been through and what I’ve done, I present myself as a King. And I get that respect from people, from everybody I deal with. I worked my whole life to establish that respect and make sure I get that respect. And I’ll be damn if I’ll have a woman–allow her to take it from me. That’s DMX’s fiancée but what you all up in the club in niggas’s faces? Fawk outta here! VIBE: So I guess it’s safe to say, at this time, X is a single man.

DMX: Yessir.

Domenick Nati, head of Nati Celebrity Services, stands by his company’s release and says he’s been in contact with Borrego who assured him that they were together and confirmed that she had permission to speak on his behalf.

Nati also says he was told that the rapper was seeking management and offered his services but has now been contacted by a woman claiming to have been the rapper’s manager for two years.

He tells HipHopWired in a statement,

“We’ve been lied to”. Either this manager is lying and she doesn’t really represent X, or Yadira’s lying and they’re broke up…We have a spotless reputation in sports and entertainment and now we’re being accused of writing a press release that is “false” and “untrue.” NBA Player Tyson Chandler, Domenick Nati

Nati adds that he’s heard that a reported letter DMX received from Rick Ross offering him a spot in Maybach Music is false and is expecting a phone call from a Ross representative to speak further on the claim.

The PR head says he’s been in talks with BET for the rapper’s reality show centered around his ten children and six different baby’s mothers.