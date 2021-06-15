Teenager Shoots & Kills Friend Over Air Jordan Sneakers

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The violence over limited-edition Air Jordan releases continues to be problematic in 2021. Things got deadly when a Mississippi teen shot and killed his friend over a pair of the coveted sneakers.

NBC12 is reporting that 16-year-old Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested for opening fire and hitting a 17-year-old after the two got into an argument over a pair of Air Jordan sneakers earlier in the day. Police responded to the shooting on 100 block of 29th Street just after 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

“During the investigation, police say they learned 16-year-old Hanzy shot a gun multiple times from a vehicle, hitting a 17-year-old. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he eventually died from his injuries.”

No word on which pair of Jordan’s were the subject of the argument (a detail sneakerheads tend to want to know), but regardless, no one’s life is worth taking just for some leather and rubber that goes on your feet. No one.

The killing comes weeks after a teenager was assaulted in New York City over a pair of Air Force 1’s. Luckily for the teen, a heroic UPS driver intervened and saved him from possibly losing his life as he was diabetic and losing consciousness as he laid on the ground.

In recent years the sneaker game has gone from crazy to violent as resell values of certain sneakers have turned them from fashion accessories to moneybags on toes. Couple that with the fact that quantities are limited and methods of purchases have been relegated to raffles and draws, heads out in the street tend to turn to wolves when they see a potential payday walking past them.

Now with Jordan and Nike collaborating with the likes of Dior, Travis Scott, Virgil Abloh, and other big names in the game, y’all can expect to see more stories like this in the coming future. SMH.