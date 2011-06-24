Kanye West, Dwyane Wade, Usher, Attend Paris Fashion Week [Photos]

Kanye, Dwyane Wade, Usher, Attend Paris Fashion Week [Photos]

The name Kanye West has become synonymous with fashion so it’s no surprise that the man working on his own clothing line would be a guest at Paris Fashion Week.

Yeezy was spotted at a few shows including the Louis Vuitton runway show where he was backstage with designer Marc Jacobs and Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade.

Usher was also enjoying the collections on display. Check out the stars out in Paris.

