Drake, Diddy, Dr. Dre, & More Attend ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards [Photos]

Diddy was honored by his peers with the Founders Award at ASCAP’s 24th Annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Friday (June 24).

“I had a chance to experience his hustle myself and believe me it’s no joke,” said the West Coast veteran. “I’ve been motivated by this man’s hustle.”

Drake was also on hand to recognize producers Boi-1da and Noah “40″ Shebib as Songwriters of the Year.

“I just want to let you know that I love you both and I’m super proud of you, and I’m honored to honor you this evening.”

Others at the event included Ne-Yo, LeToya Luckett, Melody Thornton, Too $hort, and Dirty Money’s Dawn and Kalenna. Pusha T, Miguel and more.

Peep the page #'s below to see who all showed up for the event.

