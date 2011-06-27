BET Takes The Blame For Chris Brown/Rihanna Award Screw-Up [Video]

BET Exec Explains Chris Brown/Rihanna Award Mix-Up

The superfan moment where a lucky contestant gets to present the BET Viewers’ Choice Award is supposed to be special.

For Tiffany Green it was going to be one of those short stints in time that she could tell her family about and actually show them she hung out with the stars even if only for one evening.

But while standing there with Terrence and Rocsi during the live taping of the BET Awards something weird happened. Tiffany squinted her eyes because she knew the name that was on the tablet in front of her was different from the one on the teleprompter.

Terrence and Rocsi didn’t save her like the professionals they are, and the crowd anxiously awaited the results. Maybe this was some planned spoof to get Chris Brown and Rihanna on stage as Tiff reluctantly said the “real” winner the first time.

First it was Chris Brown, then she apologized and said Rihanna’s name. That’s when the 106th & Park host Terrence decided he would chime in and proclaim “Drizzy Drake” as the winner.

Drake was waiting close by, accepted the award, gave some comic relief stating, “This is awkward,” mumbled something about somebody’s girl at his next show and poor Tiffany was sent backstage in tears about what she thought was her flop.

BET programming executive Stephen Hill admitted via Twitter, “That BET Awards Viewer’s Choice mix-up was due to human error. And I was the human that made that error. I apologize to ALL affected.”

Unfortunately that won’t save Tiffany Green from fan abuse, maybe they’ll give her a job and make it up to her. Check out the footage if you missed it.