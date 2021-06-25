Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 6.25.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We at Hip-Hop Wired pride ourselves on being fully immersed in the music of the culture we rep proudly. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

With the news that Blackalicious MC Gift of Gab has passed away, we thought it was only right to open up with a pair of songs that display some of Gab’s incredible lyrical ability and breath control. If you were lucky enough to see Gift of Gab live in action, you witnessed a pure master at work and one of the most humble human beings you’ll ever meet. Rest powerfully in peace, Gift of Gab.

We continue on with “Lumberjack” from Tyler, The Creator, who just released his latest album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST and we featured a new joint from the recently un-retired Logic with the DMV spitter rapping alongside Like of Pac Div fame on the track “Tokyo Nights” from his YS Collection Vol. 1 compilation. Roddy Ricch is still out here dropping potent work as evidenced on “Late At Night” and Louisville rising star EST Gee checks in with “Capitol 1.”

Things slow down a bit with Doja Cat and JID trading lines and vocals on the track “Options,” and Yungeen Ace’s “Giving Up” shows off the Florida rapper’s melodic side. The Coochie Man himself, aka YN Jay, brings us the remix for “Triple S” featuring Coi Leray, who does an amazing job of the on-beat, off-beat style that’s all the rage in Michigan.

The playlist is rounded out with offerings from NLE Choppa, Holstar, G Bae Bae, Mantis The Miasma, Smoove’L, Raheem DeVaughn, Apollo Brown, Gucci Mane, E-40, MIKE, Planet Asia, 42 Dugg, and more.

