Beanie Sigel Denies Jay-Z Apology On DJ Green Lantern’s Radio Show [Video]

Beanie Sigel Interview With DJ Green Lantern

Beanie Sigel reportedly made a public apology to Jay-Z in a statement to XXL but the Broad Street Bully told DJ Green Lantern recently that he had nothing to apologize for.

3littledigs captured Beans as he cleared the air on the air stating that he wanted to move on from the topic when he was questioned about Hov as well as give credit to Jay for giving him an “opportunity” that outweighed any issues he had with his former boss.

But Beans sticks to his statement that his feelings are his feelings and he never said sorry to Jay.

Peep the candid interview with Beanie Mack below who once again admitted he let his emotions get the better of him and “Gangstas f**k up too.”