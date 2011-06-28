Diddy Selling Mansion For $13.5 Million

Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is selling his Alpine, New Jersey mansion for $13.5 million.

The New York Post reports that Combs has put the 12,000 square-foot, Colonial style home up for sale, after paying $6 million for the residence in 2004.

Combs originally lived in the house with his longtime girlfriend, Kim Porter and their son Christian but the mansion is being put up for sale because Combs and Porter spend more time in Los Angeles.

In addition to his mansion in Los Angeles, Combs has residences in Miami, New York and Atlanta.

His long time partner Kim Porter was purchased a $5 million, 9,655-square-foot, six bedroom, mansion in Toluca Lake, California last year.

At least Cassie got….well….yea.