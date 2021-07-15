HHW Gaming: Netflix Will Reportedly Bring Video Games To Its Service In 2022

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix already dominates movie streaming. According to a Bloomberg report, the company has set its crosshairs on the video games market.

According to sources familiar with Netflix plans, the movie streaming giant is looking to offer video games to its subscribers starting in 2022, according to the Bloomberg report. To execute this plan, Netflix already has the person in place: former Facebook, Oculus, and EA Mobile executive Mike Verdu.

The report claims that Verdu is in charge of leading Netflix’s new gaming initiative, and when it goes live, the games the service will be offering will be included as another genre along with its TV sub-genres. What could make this a game-changer in the gaming world is that games will come at no extra cost to subscribers, and as of right now, Netflix has no plans to charge extra to people who are down to play games on the service.

Bloomberg’s reporting pretty much confirms Netflix’s ambitions into the world of gaming because back in May, it was being reported that Netflix was actively talking to big names in the gaming world to lead their video game division, and they found that person in Verdu.

Netflix has already experimented with interactive entertainment on its service with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Wild Vs. You that allowed viewers not only to watch but directly interact with the content. So it wouldn’t be shocking to see more original interactive content like that popping up on Netflix soon. As for actual video games, that remains a mystery, and we are very intrigued to see how Netflix will fare.

Xbox has a stranglehold on the market with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is still rapidly growing and adding games. Amazon and Google’s foray into the world of video game streaming with Luna and Stadia have been rather disappointing.

It looks like the video game streaming wars could be a thing.

—

Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / Getty