Fivio Foreign Is Now A Free Man, Puts In Bid To Perform At HOT97 Summer Jam [Video]

Fivio Foreign is now a free man after being locked up for several months. He has only been out a couple of days and is already aiming to perform at the iconic HOT97 Summer Jam.

As spotted on Complex the Brooklyn native has been released from jail. Back in April he was booked on weapons charges. According to police documentation the incident stemmed from a visit to a Citibank location in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Apparently the Drill rapper left his Mercedes-Benz running while in a no parking zone which caught the attention of nearby law enforcement. The badges approached him and requested his driver’s license but he ignored the requested and asked if they were giving him a ticket. Fivio continued to walk away which led to a chase and reportedly dropped a loaded .25-caliber handgun.

On Tuesday, July 13 he tweeted “Free” with an accompanying unlocked lock emoji. Later on he went on Instagram Live and requested that he be slotted as a performer on HOT97’s Summer Jam. “I need to be on Summer Jam,” he said. “I need main stage. I need to turn up, this is what I need to do!” He also pointed out that several of his peers and collaborators will be at the music festival so it would be a no brainer to have him there as well.

The New York radio station has yet to confirm or deny on whether Fivio will be invited but his Funkmaster Flex freestyle has been released. You can view it below.

