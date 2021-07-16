Wiz Khalifa Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In a bit of a surprise, Wiz Khalifa told his fans and the world that he’s the latest public figure to test positive for COVID-19.

The “Black and Yellow” rapper took to Twitter early Thursday morning (July 15) to share the news of his positive status and asked his family and friends to “stay away from me a little while” out of caution. He also said that he learned he was asymptomatic.

Wiz shared that he intends to remain busy as he undergoes quarantine. “While im in the house I’ll be givin y’all new content, planning raves, and readying this new project.”, he expressed in a follow-up tweet.

Of course, the Internet never forgets and news of his positive results reminded quite a few people of something Wiz tweeted out last summer as the pandemic was in full swing:

And of course, Twitter responded with all the smoke available with one twist:

The news of Wiz Khalifa’s positive COVID-19 status comes as cases of infection are slowly rising again across the United States, with Los Angeles County becoming a flashpoint in the past week. Officials have decided to reimplement a mandatory masking order for indoors, which will start this Saturday (July 17th) at 11:59 P.M. L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis cited the delta variant strain as the dominant strain in the area, and cited lower than expected vaccination rates as spurring on the rise in infections. “Given that slightly under 4 million L.A. County residents are not vaccinated, the risk of increased spread of this variant within our county remains high,” Davis said. But scientists still affirm that getting the COVID-19 vaccines do protect people from the disease and its variants.

Here’s hoping that Wiz Khalifa has a healthy and productive road to recovery.