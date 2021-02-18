Megan Thee Stallion “Southside Forever Freestyle,” Problem ft. Wiz Khalifa “4 The Low” & More | Daily Visuals 2.18.21

Megan Thee Stallion is arguably the hottest female rapper in the game this side of Cardi B, and while she’s got a few cuts off her album that could get the visual treatment, the Hot Chick Coach done went and dropped a freestyle for the heck of it.

Keeping it simple and thorough for her latest visuals to “Southside Forever,” the thick as molasses rapper from H-Town jumps in front of the mic in a bikini top and baggy jeans to lay it down and let y’all know she’s the baddest female rapper from the south. Women bringing back the baggy jeans look? We love it.

Elsewhere Wiz Khalifa continues to pop up in weekly videos and for Problem’s clip to “4 The Low,” he and Wiz hang in the hood to burn some trees and roll around the block in some high end vechicles… and a bycicle. Even with shades on Wiz looks hella high.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dom Pachino featuring Shyheim, K Camp, and more.

MEGAN THEE STALLION – “SOUTHSIDE FOREVER FREESTYLE”

PROBLEM FT. WIZ KHALIFA – “4 THE LOW”

DOM PACHINO FT. SHYHEIM – “NINJA STARS”

BRYSON TILLER – “SORROWS”

K CAMP – “CRY TO YOU”

NO SAVAGE – “STREET ADDICTION”

ACP TRIGG FT. LILK BEEZY & IB TRIZZY – “3 HEADED WOLF”

NEEK BUCKS – “OPTOINS”