HHW Gaming: Ubisoft Announces New 6v6 First-Person Shooter ‘Tom Clancy’s XDefiant’

Ubisoft’s newest Tom Clancy game is taking the famed franchise in a new direction.

The cat was already out of the bag thanks to IGN teasing us, but now it’s official tissue. Monday (Jul.19), Ubisoft announced its newest Tom Clancy game, a 6v6 free-to-play first-person shooter called Tom Clancy’s XDefiant Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, as well as on Stadia, Luna, and Ubisoft Connect. Ubisoft also promises that crossplay will be available at launch.

Developed by Ubisoft’s San Francisco studio with Call of Duty veteran Mark Rubin leading the way, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is ditching the tactical playstyle we have become used to with Tom Clancy games and replaces it with a fast-paced run and gun style action with a team element, similar to what we have seen in Overwatch.

While XDefiant won’t play like a typical Tom Clancy title, it will keep some of the feeling of Tom Clancy by including “recognizable maverick groups from across fan-favorite franchises” as playable characters. Players will form teams of six combatants called Defiants and will take on each other in arenas inspired by Tom Clancy’s video games locations.

The Defiants will come from factions that fans of games in the Tom Clancy universe should be very familiar with. As of right now, Wolves (Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon), Echelon (Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell), and the Outcasts and Cleaners (Tom Clancy’s The Division) will be available at launch, with more promised to be revealed later on.

Additional Features include:

Personalized Playstyle: Players can personalize their Defiant to match their playstyle. Players can choose a faction with unique traits, abilities, and ultra, then select from an arsenal of primary and secondary weapons, attachments, and a device to complete their loadout – and even tweak it on the fly (after respawning) to adapt to an ever-changing battlefield.

The game offers a variety of competitive 6-v-6 arena and linear game modes, such as Domination and Escort. Combine that with a large pool of uniquely designed maps in rotation, and no two matches will feel the same.

: The game offers a variety of competitive 6-v-6 arena and linear game modes, such as Domination and Escort. Combine that with a large pool of uniquely designed maps in rotation, and no two matches will feel the same. Diverse Factions of Defiants: XDefiant will initially feature factions such as the Wolves (Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon), Echelon (Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell), and the Outcasts and Cleaners (Tom Clancy’s The Division) battling across iconic locations. Additional Defiants will be added as the game evolves, drawing on a range of characters and abilities from the Tom Clancy universe … and beyond.

Ubisoft will be relying heavily on the community to help make this game great, with the first test kicking off on August 5. You can sign up right now by heading to www.playxdefiant.com. No release date has been revealed yet.

Watch the announcement trailer for Tom Clancy’s XDefiant below.

Photo: Ubisoft / Tom Clancy’s XDefiant