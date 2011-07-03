Police Officer Loses His Job After Appearing In A Killer Mike Video

A former Georgia police officer has reportedly been fired after appearing in ATL rapper Killer Mike’s music video.

Reports claim Officer Floyd Sawyer used a ski mask and his own vehicle in Mike’s video which was enough for the department to let him go.

According to former Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Dept. Officer Floyd Sawyer’s personnel record, he was fired from the department for appearing in a rap video with his squad car and uniform and then lying to his superiors about it.

The rap video was for artist Killer Mike and Sawyer is seen in a ski mask with his squad car in the background with the lights on. In the personnel file, Sawyer admits to being in the video.

Sawyer’s participation in the video was not authorized by the department.