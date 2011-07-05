CLOSE
J. Cole Talks Album Title, Says He’s Still Waiting On A Jay-Z Verse [Video]

J. Cole is speaking on his debut album Cole World: The Sideline Story and revealing how he came up with the project’s name.

He tells Rap-Up while on tour,

“When I came up with an album title that I actually liked, it waswas The Sideline Story. But it felt incomplete. I felt like, ‘Oh man, let’s make it a series and make Cole World the Star Wars [with sub-titles].’ Cole World is something that my fans recognize and they love and I love it too.”

 

The Roc Nation emcee also added that he has a “fun” song with Trey Songz and is waiting on a final verse from Jay-Z for an additional track that he produced.

“Yeah I’m still waiting on that verse but yeah, I got that song for Jay.”

