10 Spooky Hip-Hop Tracks For Your Tricks Or Treats #HappyHalloween

Halloween is upon us and surely, the spirits will be taking over the streets and back blocks this evening while some of us will be door knocking with our costumed cuties. However, some of us might want some chills and thrills to go along with our night, and we’ve compiled a number of Hip-Hop tracks perfect for your night of tricking or treating.

Truth be told, we could probably list way more than 10 tracks, but we want to just go baseline with it and open up our comment section and social media accounts for more suggestions. Who knows, maybe you all will put us on to tunes we missed in our brief roundup. And as a fair warning, some of these tracks could be disturbing to some and we understand that so tread carefully.

Check out these 10 spooky (salute Jim Jones) Hip-Hop tracks for Halloween.

Photo: Getty