Beyoncé Slays As Toni With Phoni Braxton Costume, Twitter Tells Her She’s Making Them High

Beyoncé is making the internet the high thanks to her annual Halloween slay. The “Formation” singer’s Phoni Braxton costume an homage to R&B singer Toni Braxton has her fans and Twitter asking how many ways can she continue to snatch their edges.

When it comes to Bey, the hits are not just on Billboard charts, her Halloween costumes that honor other iconic female artists also do numbers on the gram. Her previous takes on Janet Jackson, Salt-N-Pepa and Lil’Kim were all on point, but it’s her recreation of Toni Braxton’s first album cover that has everyone screaming yaaaasssss Bey.

The three IG gallery posts have amassed millions of likes, and the photos are making their rounds on all social platforms. As far as wondering how Toni Braxton would react to King Bey portraying her on Halloween, of course, she loved it and let Bey know she “looked better than her” on her album cover.

Shoutout to Bey for taking our attention away from Cardi vs. Nicki mess and watch out Heidi Klum cause you got some competition with these Halloween costumes. For more reactions to Bey’s Phoni Braxton costume hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty