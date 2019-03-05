2 Chainz Threw ‘Rap Or Go To The League’ Album Release Party In ATL [Photos]

Last Friday (March 1), 2 Chainz dropped his latest album, Rap Or Go To The League, which happened to be A&R’d by LeBron James. With the hard work of completing the album done, now it’s about promoting the project, and of course a celebration.

The Hair Weave Killer hosted an album release party Friday night at Republic in his hometown of Atlanta.

Of course, there were plenty of stars in the building including Jazze Pha, Jermaine Dupri and a bunch of regulars from VH1’s Love & Hip Hop franchise to wish the rapper well.

