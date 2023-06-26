Subscribe
News

The Best 2023 BET Awards Reactions From Twitter #BETAwards

Published on June 26, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

2023 BET Awards - Arrivals

The 2023 BET Awards have concluded and the celebrated entertainment network hosted another star-studded affair that had at least one notable hiccup according to some. Via Twitter, we’ve got some reactions from fans regarding the BET Awards below.

This year’s BET Awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 25) at the Microsoft Theater and had an especially powerful moment where Skillz honored the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop in his standard “rap-up” fashion.

BET Awards 2023 - Show

Other highlights included Busta Rhymes being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award along with a show-stopping performance that saw him sharing the stage with Swizz Beatz, Rah Digga, and more.

With it being the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, the art form enjoyed a number of performances from veterans showing expert poise even after decades in the game. That moment was shared with some of Hip-Hop’s rising stars as well, including Trick Daddy and Trina, Master P, Jeezy, and more.

During a tribute to the late, great Tina Turner, Patti LaBelle sang Turner’s “The Best” but experienced some technical difficulties yet still powered through. Ice Spice ran through a performance and Lil Uzi Vert, who allegedly got into trouble over the “Munch” star, opened the show with a shoutout heard around the world and in the seats.

Coi Leray also showcased a high-energy set and rocked an outfit featuring the name of fellow women rappers in a nice showing of unity within that segment of the genre.

BET Awards 2023 - Show

Check out all the 2023 BET Awards reactions from Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

RELATED TAGS

BET Awards
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
15 itemsJay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th Anniversary

Toxic Toss: JT Threw Phone At Lil Uzi Vert Over Ice Spice?

06.26.23

The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close