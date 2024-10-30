Happy Hallow-Weed: Our 2024 Halloween Cannabis Gift Guide Is Here

Halloween is upon us and the night full of fun and frights will be celebrated by more than those who decide to don a costume for the day. For the grownups out there looking to bring a boost to their night, we have our new 2024 Halloween As I always do when I put together these guides, I need to stress that cannabis is meant for users over 21 years of age. I don’t encourage overindulgence nor do I think anyone should take the use of THC or CBD products lightly. For those of us with cultivated tastes, how we choose to approach the plant is a personal choice and we should sensibly imbibe just as we would with alcohol. Related Stories Lift Your Spirits With Our 2025 Halloween Cannabis Gift Guide Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. NOTE: This post will be updated through Halloween. — Photo: Getty Halloween is upon us and the night full of fun and frights will be celebrated by more than those who decide to don a costume for the day. For the grownups out there looking to bring a boost to their night, we have our new 2024 Halloween cannabis gift guide to help.As I always do when I put together these guides, I need to stress that cannabis is meant for users over 21 years of age. I don’t encourage overindulgence nor do I think anyone should take the use of THC or CBD products lightly. For those of us with cultivated tastes, how we choose to approach the plant is a personal choice and we should sensibly imbibe just as we would with alcohol.Now that I’ve got that out of the way, I wasn’t much into Halloween as a kid and much less so as an adult. That doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy a good horror film or a haunted hay ride. Now well into my adulthood, cannabis figures prominently in my life and I will be taking part in some of my favorite treats of years past.In some ways, this guide is just as vital for me as it is for the reader as I plan on enjoying my favorite cannabis brands and products through Halloween and the coming weekend. Below, you’ll see some familiar brands and some new entries as well. Again, I say to those who choose to partake, please do so responsibly. We’ve got some more holidays to spend together. Happy Halloween to all.: This post will be updated through Halloween. — Photo: Getty

1. 22Red Source: 22Red 22Red comes from the mind of musician Shavo Odadjian and covers all your cannabis delivery methods via flower, prerolls, vapes, and more. There is also a merch line and other goodies. Only available in Arizona and Nevada for now.



2. Alien Labs Dark Web Source: Alien Labs Alien Labs produces an array of their exclusive high-potency flower strains and the brand’s latest drop for the spooky season is their Dark Web drop. Only available in Arizona, California, and Florida.



3. Autumn Brands Source: Autumn Brands Autumn Brands stands out in a crowded field due to its wellness segment. but they also feature pre-rolls, elixirs, and more. We like that Autumn Brands has infused salves for those who want to get topical with their cannabis needs. There is a little something for everyone.



4. Betty's Eddies Source: Betty's Eddies I’ve sung the praises of Betty’s Eddies several times in these guides and I’m doing so again. Without a hint of hyperbole, these are the best-tasting edibles I’ve ever had.

5. Blazy Susan Aluminum Grinder Source: Blazy Susan We’ve featured Blazy Susan products quite a bit in our guides over the years and I can vouch for the quality of their accessories, most especially their pink rolling papers. They also have a beautiful grinder that will shine in your collection.



6. Calm CBD Oil for Dogs Source: http://www.cbddoghealth.com Cannabis isn’t just for humans as our furry friends can also benefit too. CBD Dog Health, which carries an array of products for our peppy pooches, has a Calm CBD oil to settle the anxiety and jitters in our little loved ones. This could be especially handy for pet owners in loud urban environments that sometimes frighten our dogs.



7. CBDistillery Source: CBDistillery CBDistillery specializes in CBD, the portion of cannabis that does not cause intoxication but has several purported benefits. What is great about the company is that they truly vet their products with top experts in the field, and they also have THC items.

8. CQ Source: CQ Some readers may be aware that I cover adult beverages too and sometimes, I want to sip something that isn’t booze. A brand like CQ would be perfect for those who want to sip their cannabis or take a break from alcohol. I also appreciate they have both a high and low-dose offering and are rolling out their new 2oz shots. The high-dose option is only available in select states so check the website.



9. DaVinci IQ3 Source: Davinci DaVinci was founded in 2011 by Cortney Smith, inspired by the great inventor, Leonardo da Vinci. I’ve used the brand’s IQC dry herb vaporizer and I loved the flavor and consistent hits it delivered. The IQ3 is an improvement from the previous model and seems to take all of the learning curves of the IQ series first established in 2016 while updating the experience.



10. Embarc Devil's Lettuce Second Season Source: Embarc Embarc is a cannabis brand that makes me wish I lived in California because I love their approach to cannabis. For the second year in a row, Embarc dropped its Devil’s Lettuce lineup aimed at slamming the stigma of cannabis consumption and thumbing its nose at the whole “reefer madness” craze of the 20th Century.

11. Fable Source: Fable The booze-free life isn’t one I’m living just yet but if I do, I’ll be drinking a lot more cannabis. Fable is another brand that’s entering the sippable cannabis space and doing so while bringing something new to the non-alcoholic drinking space. Available for shipping nationwide.



12. GALYNA Source: GALYNA The intersection of skincare and cannabis hasn’t been something I’ve examined much in my coverage but GALYNA certainly piqued my interest. The topical application of CBD isn’t new, but the brand is serious about providing benefits using well-researched data and science to bring their product to market.



13. Gelato Blueberry Cobbler Lolli Pre Roll Source: Gelato Gelato Canna Co. continues to improve upon its potent selection of products and its new Blueberry Cobbler Lolli Pre Roll brings about the heavy indica vibes with a diamonds infusion in a neatly packed 1.2 grams. One of these and the scary movie marathon might be watching you.



14. G Pen Source: G Pen G Pen gets a lot of love around these parts and their selection of both dry herb and concentrates vaporizers are affordable, versatile, and portable. They also have dope collaborations with Mike Tyson, B-Real of Cypress Hill fame, Cookies, and The Grateful Dead.



15. Hippy Feet Source: Hippy Feet Hippy Feet is a frequent feature in our gift guides because of their work with unhoused youth and other community activities. Half of the profits earned by Hippy Feet go towards those organizations aimed at giving back to organizations that do good work on the ground. Check out their Cannabis Crews socks. We’ve got the set and we love them.

16. Hometown Hero Source: Hometown Hero Founded in 2015 by friends Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, Hometown Hero offers both THC and CBD products, along with HHC, kava, and more. Right now, they’re promoting their new limited-release Tiger’s Blood Midnight live rosin gummies.



17. Jaunty Source: Jaunty Based in New York, Jaunty is a developing brand that specializes in gummies and vape oil, using only the highest quality products for their products. Jaunty is excited to roll out their new solventless live rosin gummies, which is certainly something I do enjoy in edibles. For now, Jaunty is only available in New York.



18. Made in Xiaolin Chalice Source: Made in Xiaolin Made in Xiaolin, a brand established in New York, has a series of new arrivals, including its Chalice vaporizer. The device can handle dry herbs and oils, providing big, sippable vapor which means you can indulge at your pace and pass the chalice when you want the vibes to continue. They also have a selection of flower strains that piqued our interest.



19. Muha Meds Source: Muha Meds Muha Meds specializes in high-potency infused prerolls, vape cartridges, gummies, and concentrates. What I thought was dope was the brand’s verification system because you need to know what you’re ingesting out here. For Halloween, Muha Meds wants folks to check out their Mavricks hash rosin vapes. Available in California, Michigan, Missouri, and New Mexico. Learn more here.

20. POTV Lobo Source: POTV Planet Of The Vapes is a company that got my attention a bit ago after I started to get more into dry herb vaporizers, and one item that came across my research channels is the POTV Lobo. Pretty soon, I’ll be trying this item out and giving the readers the full scope. I will say that I’m super intrigued. I’m not great at rolling so vaporizers of this sort are very much my jam. Learn more here.

21. Puffco Pivot Source: Puffco I didn’t get a Halloween pitch from my friends at Puffco but there isn’t any beef. I’m such a fan of the brand that I did my due diligence and discovered they have a new portable dab pen, the Pivot. I haven’t used it but if it’s anything like the company’s other high-tech offerings, I already know it’s going to be a big seller. Learn more here

22. Ripple Source: Ripple Ripple, a fast-acting THC brand that comes in powder form, gummies, and pills, has a heartwarming story. Its co-founder, Justin Singer was inspired to create Ripple after dabbling in edibles for his grandmother. The water-soluble powder form comes unflavored and with flavors, so you’ve got some options here. Learn more here

23. Swifts Edibles Source: Swifts Edibles Swifts is a brand on the rise that specializes in confectionary treats of all sorts, including the pictured Crunchy Munchies, which should be pretty explanatory for what they’re going for. The brand was founded in Washington and is primarily found in dispensaries across the state and in California.



24. Trulieve Sweet Talk Edibles Source: Trulieve Trulieve, one of the largest cannabis retailers in the States, is featuring their Sweet Talk edibles lines which highlight gel gummies and chocolates with varying focuses on effects. Hit the website to see if they’re in your neck of the woods. Learn more here

25. Vessel Source: Vessel Vessel brings the idea of luxury into the world of cannabis and we could be talking about any of their products for this roundup. For this guide, we’re looking at the brand’s one-hitter device, Air, an updated take on the Chillum of old. Because it’s Vessel, these aren’t your ordinary one-hitters, arriving in a selection of bright and standout colors.



26. Wana Beverages Source: Wana I’m familiar with Wana’s edibles and I can vouch that these are some quality treats and deliver the effect you’ll need. The brand is now in the beverage biz with its new hemp-infused sparking beverages, a category I’m still getting to know but so glad exists. They have three blends: Lemonade Uplift, Strawberry Lemonade Balance, and Raspberry Tea Relax. The names alone highlight what they’re good for.



27. Wynk Cran-Blood Orange Source: WYNK My memory is failing me but I think Wynk may be the first cannabis-infused beverage I tried and what makes them work for me is that it isn’t a high-dosage situation. You can crush a can and be relatively productive (ask me how I know). The brand has a seasonal cran-blood orange flavor just in time for Halloween and the cool months ahead.

