Happy Hallow-Weed: Our 2024 Halloween Cannabis Gift Guide Is Here

Hip-Hop Wired's Halloween Cannabis Gift Guide 2024
1. 22Red
22Red comes from the mind of musician Shavo Odadjian and covers all your cannabis delivery methods via flower, prerolls, vapes, and more. There is also a merch line and other goodies. Only available in Arizona and Nevada for now.
Learn more here.
2. Alien Labs Dark Web
Alien Labs produces an array of their exclusive high-potency flower strains and the brand’s latest drop for the spooky season is their Dark Web drop. Only available in Arizona, California, and Florida.
Learn more here.
3. Autumn Brands
Autumn Brands stands out in a crowded field due to its wellness segment. but they also feature pre-rolls, elixirs, and more. We like that Autumn Brands has infused salves for those who want to get topical with their cannabis needs. There is a little something for everyone.
Learn more here.
4. Betty's Eddies
5. Blazy Susan Aluminum Grinder
We’ve featured Blazy Susan products quite a bit in our guides over the years and I can vouch for the quality of their accessories, most especially their pink rolling papers. They also have a beautiful grinder that will shine in your collection.
Learn more here.
6. Calm CBD Oil for Dogs
Cannabis isn’t just for humans as our furry friends can also benefit too. CBD Dog Health, which carries an array of products for our peppy pooches, has a Calm CBD oil to settle the anxiety and jitters in our little loved ones. This could be especially handy for pet owners in loud urban environments that sometimes frighten our dogs.
Learn more here.
7. CBDistillery
8. CQ
Some readers may be aware that I cover adult beverages too and sometimes, I want to sip something that isn’t booze. A brand like CQ would be perfect for those who want to sip their cannabis or take a break from alcohol. I also appreciate they have both a high and low-dose offering and are rolling out their new 2oz shots. The high-dose option is only available in select states so check the website.
Learn more here.
9. DaVinci IQ3
DaVinci was founded in 2011 by Cortney Smith, inspired by the great inventor, Leonardo da Vinci. I’ve used the brand’s IQC dry herb vaporizer and I loved the flavor and consistent hits it delivered. The IQ3 is an improvement from the previous model and seems to take all of the learning curves of the IQ series first established in 2016 while updating the experience.
Learn more here.
10. Embarc Devil's Lettuce Second Season
11. Fable
The booze-free life isn’t one I’m living just yet but if I do, I’ll be drinking a lot more cannabis. Fable is another brand that’s entering the sippable cannabis space and doing so while bringing something new to the non-alcoholic drinking space. Available for shipping nationwide.
Learn more here.
12. GALYNA
The intersection of skincare and cannabis hasn’t been something I’ve examined much in my coverage but GALYNA certainly piqued my interest. The topical application of CBD isn’t new, but the brand is serious about providing benefits using well-researched data and science to bring their product to market.
Learn more here.
13. Gelato Blueberry Cobbler Lolli Pre Roll
Gelato Canna Co. continues to improve upon its potent selection of products and its new Blueberry Cobbler Lolli Pre Roll brings about the heavy indica vibes with a diamonds infusion in a neatly packed 1.2 grams. One of these and the scary movie marathon might be watching you.
Learn more here.
14. G Pen
G Pen gets a lot of love around these parts and their selection of both dry herb and concentrates vaporizers are affordable, versatile, and portable. They also have dope collaborations with Mike Tyson, B-Real of Cypress Hill fame, Cookies, and The Grateful Dead.
Learn more here.
15. Hippy Feet
16. Hometown Hero
Founded in 2015 by friends Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, Hometown Hero offers both THC and CBD products, along with HHC, kava, and more. Right now, they’re promoting their new limited-release Tiger’s Blood Midnight live rosin gummies.
Learn more here.
17. Jaunty
Based in New York, Jaunty is a developing brand that specializes in gummies and vape oil, using only the highest quality products for their products. Jaunty is excited to roll out their new solventless live rosin gummies, which is certainly something I do enjoy in edibles. For now, Jaunty is only available in New York.
Learn more here.
18. Made in Xiaolin Chalice
Made in Xiaolin, a brand established in New York, has a series of new arrivals, including its Chalice vaporizer. The device can handle dry herbs and oils, providing big, sippable vapor which means you can indulge at your pace and pass the chalice when you want the vibes to continue. They also have a selection of flower strains that piqued our interest.
Learn more here.
19. Muha Meds
Muha Meds specializes in high-potency infused prerolls, vape cartridges, gummies, and concentrates. What I thought was dope was the brand’s verification system because you need to know what you’re ingesting out here. For Halloween, Muha Meds wants folks to check out their Mavricks hash rosin vapes. Available in California, Michigan, Missouri, and New Mexico.
Learn more here.
20. POTV Lobo
Planet Of The Vapes is a company that got my attention a bit ago after I started to get more into dry herb vaporizers, and one item that came across my research channels is the POTV Lobo. Pretty soon, I’ll be trying this item out and giving the readers the full scope. I will say that I’m super intrigued. I’m not great at rolling so vaporizers of this sort are very much my jam.
Learn more here.
21. Puffco Pivot
22. Ripple
23. Swifts Edibles
Swifts is a brand on the rise that specializes in confectionary treats of all sorts, including the pictured Crunchy Munchies, which should be pretty explanatory for what they’re going for. The brand was founded in Washington and is primarily found in dispensaries across the state and in California.
Learn more here.
24. Trulieve Sweet Talk Edibles
25. Vessel
Vessel brings the idea of luxury into the world of cannabis and we could be talking about any of their products for this roundup. For this guide, we’re looking at the brand’s one-hitter device, Air, an updated take on the Chillum of old. Because it’s Vessel, these aren’t your ordinary one-hitters, arriving in a selection of bright and standout colors.
Learn more here.
26. Wana Beverages
I’m familiar with Wana’s edibles and I can vouch that these are some quality treats and deliver the effect you’ll need. The brand is now in the beverage biz with its new hemp-infused sparking beverages, a category I’m still getting to know but so glad exists. They have three blends: Lemonade Uplift, Strawberry Lemonade Balance, and Raspberry Tea Relax. The names alone highlight what they’re good for.
Learn more here.
27. Wynk Cran-Blood Orange
28. VLONE Farms
Learn more here.
