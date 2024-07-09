Check Out Hip-Hop Wired’s First 710 Day Gift Guide #710Day

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This Wednesday (July 10), cannabis enthusiasts, especially those who dab, will partake in a holiday with dubious origins but no less celebrated than 420. 710 Day, which we’ll try to explain below, is centered on the cannabis delivery methods of dabbing, hash oil, concentrates, and the devices that make it all possible.

According to an article posted by The Leaf Online, 710 Day was created to celebrate the use of dabs, oils, and concentrates. It is largely attributed to rapper, cannabis activist, and industry innovator, Taskrok.

More from The Leaf Online:

“710 (at least the 710 buzz that has grown today) was started in TinyChat with me, Healthstone, and the Beehive guys. They suggested we make a new time to take dabs at as they didn’t really resonate with 420 anymore. I was the one who suggested 710 because it clicked in my head that it spelled oil upside down.” Task went on in the comments to make his views on the matter of ownership clear, “I don’t want to try to own it though. It belongs to the community now.”

The article goes into far deeper depth and it’s worth a read if you’re wondering how the 710 Movement became powerful enough to inspire a brand new, cannabis-focused holiday.

My own experiences with dabbing have been a journey as well. The late Rico Valderrama, better known to the cannabis industry as Phone Homie, was the first person who taught me about the practice. In essence, dabbing is vaporizing small amounts of cannabis oil, resin, or concentrates using what’s known as a dab rig — a device that uses a heated nail to vaporize whatever the product is being used to produce a potent hit on inhale that will be unlike anything you can find in smoking flower.

Dabbing can also apply to vaporizer pens that can either hold a screw-on pre-filled oil cartridge, or load in your preferred concentrate which goes under many names such as shatter, wax, budder, etc.

Phone Homie was more than just an activist and brand creator. He also educated newbies like me on the effectiveness of dabbing, the fact it caused less waste, and the feeling experienced was, in a word, cleaner. I’ll be the first to admit that dabbing is a lot easier thanks to various e-rigs, basically updated versions of the standard dab rigs of old.

Below, you’ll see several brands we’ve featured in our past 420 guides along with products and suggestions for those who wish to join the celebration. As always, consume cannabis as responsibly as you can and be sure to keep away from those under the age requirements in your respective states.

Happy 710 Day to all!

