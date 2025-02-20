50 Cent Reveals Lil Meech Went To Rehab, X Reacts
50 Cent Continues To Troll Lil Meech, Reveals He Was “High As F*** On Set” & Sent Him To Rehab, X Reacts To His Pettiness
his foot off BMF star Lil Meech and his father Big Meech’s necks. The Southside Jamaica Queens rapper shared on social media that the actor has a drug addiction that required him to send him to rehab. On his favorite tool for antagonizing those he feels have wronged him, 50 Cent accused Big Meech of being jealous of the relationship he developed with his son while filming the hit Starz series BMF, which the rapper, born Curtis Jackson, serves as an executive producer on.Lil Meech is finding out the hard way that his boss, 50 Cent, has pettiness levels through the roof. 50 Cent is taking
Lil Meech Was Allegedly “High As F*** On Set” According To 50 CentHe also claimed in the eye-opening post that “MeMe,” that’s what he was calling Lil Meech, had a drug problem while adding that Big Meech did not like the fact that the “Wanksta” rapper helped his son. “I thought about it I think he was uncomfortable with me and MeMe’s relationship,” 50 Cent wrote. “I’m telling MeMe I don’t want him doing drugs. He telling him he use to do X like it’s cool. I tell meme chill stop spending all ya money, he telling him how much money he blew. people don’t know I had to send MeMe to rehab.” He continued, “Russell Hornsby peeped he was high as fuck on set he started throwing up at a weapons test then Ian told me the little [ninja] had whippets in his truck.I said what the fvck is whippets I look it’s the shit that be in Bebe guns.” The post, which is hilariously still up, features a video clip of Gene Deal talking about Big Meech, born Demetrius Flenory Jr., being a snitch and working with “officers,” referring to Rick Ross.
How Did This All Begin?50 Cent’s continued attacks on Big Meech and Lil Meech stem from his disgust for Big Meech taking a flick with longtime nemesis Rick Ross ahead of the now-canceled Welcome Home Concert and Lil Meech standing up for his dad. We hope this doesn’t affect the show in any way. We still need our entertainment, Fif. Social media has been reaction to the ongoing drama between the rapper and the Flenory family, you can see those reactions in the gallery below.
