Celebrate 710 Day With Some Of Our Favorite Vaping & Dabbing Products

710 Day is here, and the fairly new cannabis-themed holiday is replete with dispensaries sharing sales galore and a bevy of great products for those who prefer to vape or dab. As we’ve had the honor of sampling some great brands over the years, we’re highlighting some of our favorite products for this year’s 710 Day. I haven’t been writing about cannabis that long, but I have been using the beautiful plant for well over two decades. In my writing travels, I’ve been exposed to brands that are at the startup level to well-established producers in the cannabis space. 710 Day, which happens on July 10, has curious origins, but like most celebrations of this sort, the spirit of the holiday is truly what’s most important. Related Stories “TACO Trade” Nickname Causes Trump Meltdown, X Eats It Up Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. 710 Day is here, and the fairly new cannabis-themed holiday is replete with dispensaries sharing sales galore and a bevy of great products for those who prefer to vape or dab. As we’ve had the honor of sampling some great brands over the years, we’re highlighting some of our favorite products for this year’s 710 Day.I haven’t been writing about cannabis that long, but I have been using the beautiful plant for well over two decades. In my writing travels, I’ve been exposed to brands that are at the startup level to well-established producers in the cannabis space. 710 Day, which happens on July 10, has curious origins, but like most celebrations of this sort, the spirit of the holiday is truly what’s most important.In my research, it appears that 710 Day got its start around 2010 or 2011, although that is difficult to pin down. When flipped, the numerals “710” read “oil,” which is how 710 Day is linked to hash oil, concentrates, vaping, and related methods that eschew the flower form of cannabis. I should also note that the holiday is also known as “Dab Day.”I also have a deeper history on the holiday in this 710 Day roundup I did last year, which credits Taskrok as its founder. The innovation in the dabbing space was first brought to my attention by the late Rico “Phone Homie” Valderrama, one of the most notable proponents of high-powered cannabis I ever met. With Rico’s guidance, I, ahem, dabbled with dabs until I found my level, although I still find the whole process daunting on a technical level, at least in the ways Phone Homie introduced early on. The landscape for cannabis brands and accessories has expanded greatly over the years as people who want to graduate from flower or, like me, don’t always want burnt plant matter to be in the mix, now have choices in how they administer their medicine. Below, please find my favorite cannabis brands that produce products for the dabbers and vapers, and I’ll point out any 710 sales when applicable. As always, be safe with your consumption and have a happy 710 Day. — Photo: Sergii Kolesnikov / Getty

1. Blazy Susan – 710 Day Source: Blazy Susan Blazy Susan, which talented Chicago rapper Chris Crack namedropped in one of his songs, is focused primarily on accessories such as rolling papers, rolling trays, and even a handy backpack that comes with a rolling tray. They also have a dab station for organizing your sessions, and also sell smell-proof packs. They’re very dope.

Learn more Learn more here

2. CAKE She Hits Different – 710 Day Source: Cake She Hits Different I love featuring CAKE She Hits Different because there aren’t enough women in the cannabis space, and their products are excellent. I’ve featured their Designer Distilate devices in past roundups, and now, they have a new AIO (All-In-One), the OG Classics Live Resin Rechargeable Vape. Just like their Designer AIOs, this one comes in potent flavors like White Widow and Pineapple Express. Learn more here

3. Muha Meds – 710 Day Source: Muha Meds Muha Meds, co-founded by brothers Ali & Muhammad “Muha” Garawi in 2018, is a rising player in the cannabis space. With traditional 510-thread oil cartridges, sleek AIO (All-In-One) vapes, and hash rosin concentrate, Muha Meds covers a lot of 710 Day ground. The brand also has live resin concentrates and their latest innovation, Piatella, which is made from fresh frozen bubble hash. Learn more here

4. Puffco – 710 Day Source: Puffco The folks at Puffco are in the high-end accessories game, built for seasoned dabbers who want to experience their hash at home or on the go. While their top-of-the-line dab e-rig, the Peak and its big brother Peak Pro, gets a lot of attention for good reason, the brand’s mobile vaporizer, Pivot, is a beautiful handheld device that makes a punch on par with its larger e-rig. We also love the extremely dope Proxy pipe when you want to look like a particular detective or wizard. Learn more here