90210 & Riverdale Actor Luke Perry Dead at 52, Twitter Mourns The Legend

Actor Luke Perry of Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 fame has passed away. He was just 52.

Luke Perry's publicist has confirmed to @BuzzFeedNews that he has died. pic.twitter.com/68XSkn9XiZ — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) March 4, 2019

Perry had recently suffered a massive stroke, with doctors reportedly placing him in a medically induced coma. Unfortunately, he never woke up.

The actor’s family confirmed his passing today (March 4). Perry became a star and heartthrob while portraying bad boy Dylan McKay on 90210 in the 90’s. Most recently, he portrayed Fred Andrews, the father of Archie Andrews, on the CW’s Riverdale.

Familiar across generations and all walks of the life, the tributes are pouring in on social media. See some of the more poignant paying of respects in the gallery.

Rest in powerful peace.