Gaming

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead - Survive in Silence

‘A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead’ Will Use “Microphone Noise Detection” Feature To Enhance Gameplay Experience

Published on October 9, 2024
Source: Saber Interactive / Stormind Games / A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

In the A Quiet Place movie franchise, the less noise you make determines your survival, so of course, the same rules apply in the upcoming video game, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead.
A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead developer Stormind Games aims to make the video game experience as close as possible to the movie by adding a “microphone noise detection” feature.
Now before you lose your sh*t, don’t worry. The feature is optional, but if you choose to use it, the deadly “death angels” will be able to hear every sound you make, adding even more of a challenge to your gameplay experience. A new trailer dubbed “Survive in Silence” showcases the new feature.
In the game, you take on the role of Alex, a young college student with asthma who takes on the challenge of surviving the end of the world alongside her boyfriend. The dangerous alien threat will not be the only obstacle; she will encounter many challenges as she navigates through the post-apocalyptic world ravaged by vicious extraterrestrials who hunt by sound.
A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

Source: Saber Interactive / Stormind Games / A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

Here are the key features players can look forward to in A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead:

  • A New Story in the A Quiet Place Universe: Embark on a dramatic new adventure in the world of the blockbuster A Quiet Place saga. Discover an untold tale of fear and courage as a young survivor trying to endure the eerie new nightmare of the apocalypse.
  • Feel the Unnerving Terror of Silence: Experience absolute horror as you hide, distract, and sneak past the ultimate predatory creatures. But beware: even a single noise can give you away.
  • Survive the End of the World: Forge your own path through the disquieting remains of human civilization, using your wits and ingenuity to observe your environment, leverage whatever tools you can find, and overcome the dangers all around you.
  • Experience Full Immersion with Microphone Noise Detection: Amplify the terror of A Quiet Place like never before with the optional “Microphone Noise Detection” feature. By activating your microphone, the game’s deadly creatures can detect every sound you make, bringing the horror right into your room.
A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead launches on Oct. 17, 2024, on SteamPlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S and is available to pre-order today for $29.99 | £24.99 | €29.99. Hit the gallery below for more photos from the game.

