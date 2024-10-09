A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead - Survive in Silence
‘A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead’ Will Use “Microphone Noise Detection” Feature To Enhance Gameplay Experience
Here are the key features players can look forward to in A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead:
- A New Story in the A Quiet Place Universe: Embark on a dramatic new adventure in the world of the blockbuster A Quiet Place saga. Discover an untold tale of fear and courage as a young survivor trying to endure the eerie new nightmare of the apocalypse.
- Feel the Unnerving Terror of Silence: Experience absolute horror as you hide, distract, and sneak past the ultimate predatory creatures. But beware: even a single noise can give you away.
- Survive the End of the World: Forge your own path through the disquieting remains of human civilization, using your wits and ingenuity to observe your environment, leverage whatever tools you can find, and overcome the dangers all around you.
- Experience Full Immersion with Microphone Noise Detection: Amplify the terror of A Quiet Place like never before with the optional “Microphone Noise Detection” feature. By activating your microphone, the game’s deadly creatures can detect every sound you make, bringing the horror right into your room.
